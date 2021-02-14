Watch: Michael Buffer admits he never met half-brother Bruce Buffer until the age of 49!

Ring announcement is definitely in the genes of half-brothers Michael and Bruce Buffer. But the two did not meet each other till they were in their middle ages. Growing up, they had no idea of each other's existence.

It was only at the age of 49 that Michael Buffer learned about his younger half-brother Bruce. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, legendary boxing and WCW announcer Michael Buffer shared the fact.

"Actually Bruce and I never met until I was 49 years old, so there's a long story there."

He also talked about how he was the one responsible for getting Bruce Buffer into UFC, and the rest, as they say, was history. It has been a quarter of a century since then, as Bruce Buffer celebrates his 25th anniversary with UFC.

"I actually did a few UFC shows back around no. 5, 6,7... I think I did around 3 of them. But it was a conflict with contracts that I had with another company at the time, so I couldn't continue. So, I got Bruce (Buffer) in there to create that thing that he does, and he has got a big following man, he's a big time guy!"

Watch the interview of Michael Buffer below:

Why did Michael and Bruce Buffer not know each other in their childhood?

Michael Buffer was born to an army man and his wife during the Second World War. His parents divorced when he was not even a year old, and he was sent off to be raised by foster parents in Pennsylvania. His foster parents — a school bus driver and his wife — gave him their surname Huber. He went by the name Michael Huber till he enlisted for Vietnam War in 1965 and the Army Officer who took his form decided he had to go by his birth name, Michael Buffer.

Bruce Buffer, on the other hand, grew up with their WWII veteran father and mother in Philadelphia and then in Malibu. The two half-brothers led very different lives throughout their childhood and teenage.

It was not until Bruce Buffer and their father Joe Buffer saw Michael on television that they finally met each other.