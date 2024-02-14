WATCH: Middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder’s collection of soul-crushing finishes in ONE Championship

Reinier de Ridder has an impressive collection of finishes on his highlight reel. He’ll look to add another on March 1 when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated debut in Qatar.

Emanating from Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 166 will feature a plethora of can’t-miss matchups featuring the biggest names in all of combat sports, including Nong-O Hama, Arjan Bhullar, Tye Ruotolo, and Jarred Brooks. In the main event of the evening de Ridder will put his ONE middleweight world championship on the line against a familiar foe in two-division titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Ahead of their long-awaited rematch, ONE Championship is looking at some of Reinier de Ridder’s epic finishes inside the Circle.

“Witness the ferocious force of “The Dutch Knight” 💥 Will Reinier de Ridder successfully defend the ONE Middleweight MMA World Championship in his rematch with Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 166: Qatar?”

With seven victories under the ONE banner, the Dutchman has finished four of his opponents by way of submission, with another win coming via KO.

Reinier de Ridder seeking redemption in second meeting with Anatoly Malykhin

ONE 166 will be the second time that Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin step inside the Circle for an epic world championship headliner. Their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022 saw the Russian juggernaut score a brutal first-round knockout to claim de Ridder’s light heavyweight title.

If Malykhin can take the middleweight crown off de Ridder, it will make him the first and only fighter in MMA history to hold three world championships simultaneously.

Will Anatoly Malykhin etch his name in the history books and add another 26 pounds of gold to his growing collection, or will Reinier de Ridder earn some redemption and even the series with the undefeated Russian finisher?

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.