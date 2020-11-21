In a bizarre response to missing weight for his upcoming fight at UFC 255, Mike Perry dabbed after it was announced that he was four-and-a-half pounds overweight for his welterweight encounter against Tim Means.

Perry previously said that he struggled to make weight for the upcoming pay-per-view. Ultimately, he missed the cut by a wide margin when he stepped onto the scales earlier today. A few days prior, "Platinum" said that he still had 20 pounds to cut down on, but he also said that he believed he would make weight for the fight.

.@PlatinumPerry admits he's got *a lot* of weight to lose before Friday: "I still have 20 that I'm going to plan on cutting last minute."#UFC255 | Full interview: https://t.co/xx6acItwsv pic.twitter.com/dau8tgPXgq — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 19, 2020

“I understand hard work. So it’s not really (that) I’m worried. I am curious if I thought I have gotten bigger, but I know I can do it.”

Perry was the final fighter to step onto the scale and he weighed in at 175.5, which was way over the welterweight limit. One of Perry's teammates was also heard saying "Oh baby, we not even close" when Platinum stepped on the scale.

Mike Perry spoke about hanging up his gloves hours before official weigh-ins

It became apparent that Mike Perry was facing trouble with his weight cut when the fighter sent out a series of curious tweets just hours before the official weigh-ins. Perry described how difficult the weight cut was actually proving to be and he also said that he considered hanging up his gloves for a moment. He even said that he wanted to fight at 185lbs but the promotion rejected his suggestion.

I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc 🙏🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc

Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long. Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes , nothing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long. Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit, got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes, nothing

So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14.

Advertisement

Despite missing weight, Perry will still be fighting Tim Means on Saturday night but the former will be fined 30 percent of his purse. It will be interesting to see UFC president Dana White's reaction to Perry's dab after missing weight.

Perry will be cornered by his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, and a friend named Matthew this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perry will hope to build on his recent win over Mickey Gall when he faces Means at UFC 255.