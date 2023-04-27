WATCH: Mike Perry hilariously shuts down Luke Rockhold after the latter accuses 'Platinum' of thinking in "One Direction"

Mike Perry is one of MMA's most unique personalities, with countless hours of compilation videos of his greatest and most hilarious moments being uploaded to YouTube.

From claiming that he has the "N-word pass" after finding out that his DNA is 2% African, to his hilarious mixup with Darren Till over a spar day, the list goes on-and-on.

Perry is scheduled to face former UFC and Strikeforce champion Luke Rockhold in a Bare Knuckle FC fight this weekend. The pair joined MMA journalist Ariel Helwani for a duel-interview where Mike Perry produced yet another hilarious moment.

Rockhold suggested that 'Platinum' only thinks in "one direction", prompting Perry to produce a brilliant quip.

Rockhold said this:

"One direction. All you think is one direction. I'm gonna show you every direction."

Mike Perry responded with this:

"That's your favorite band."

Watch the video below:

Mike Perry is currently 2-0 in the BKFC and will welcome Luke Rockhold, who is making his promotional debut.

'Platinum' defeated highly-skilled striker Michael 'Venom' Page in his previous BKFC fight, to the surprise of some. Perry has a background in boxing as well as bare knuckle fighting, and it will be interesting to see how Luke Rockhold fairs in a new discipline.

Rockhold has worked with Jason Parillo for several years, a former boxing coach and professional boxer himself, and he will be more than prepared for the challenge.

Watch the full interview with Ariel Helwani here.

Mike Perry shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz's recent street brawl

Nate Diaz was involved in two separate incidents at the recent Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The first altercation took place inside the arena, where Chase DeMoor allegedly provoked Diaz into throwing a water bottle at him. The second incident took place outside the arena, where Diaz was captured choking out a Logan Paul lookalike

Mike Perry was asked to share his thoughts on the incident during a recent interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife. He said this:

"I mean, if you're coming up to me [with your hands up] and you keep coming my way and I'm backed up to a wall, and I guess it was Logan Paul's cousin? Of course [he's] trying to press charges. If someone doesn't want you close to them and you're walking up to them [with your hands up], dude I'm gonna f***ing f**k you up bro. I'm not gonna give you a chance..."

Watch the video below from 16:20:

