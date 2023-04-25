WATCH: A new alternate angle of Nate Diaz's street brawl with Logan Paul lookalike

Nate Diaz's altercation with a Logan Paul lookalike has been the talk of the mixed martial arts world. A newer angle of the incident has emerged and the video was posted by journalist Ariel Helwani on Twitter.

The new video reveals that there was more to the incident than just Diaz choking out the lookalike, Rodney Peterson. Diaz's entourage clashed with Peterson's acquaintances on the other side of the street. The scuffle was also joined in on by police officers in a bid to separate the brawlers.

In a matter of seconds, Diaz had already choked out Peterson after landing a knee to the body and was walking away from the scene.

Peterson is a blue belt in BJJ and currently trains at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu in Omaha. The 34-year-old has 13 wins and 10 losses in grappling competitions, with 10 of those wins coming via submission. He has a pro-boxing record of one win and zero losses. He rose to fame on TikTok by cashing in on being Logan Paul's doppelganger.

New Orleans police have since issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on charges of second-degree battery. Diaz has not been apprehended yet but faces either an eight-year prison sentence or a $2,000 fine, or both.

Conor McGregor backs Nate Diaz to win against Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' responds

Nate Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against social media star-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul on August 8 in Dallas, Texas.

Former UFC rival Conor McGregor gave his prediction for the fight to Inside Fighting and called it in favor of Diaz, adding that he can't wait to see it.

"I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off of him and I look forward to seeing it."

Jake Paul immediately responded to the prediction and offered to fight him on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano card in Dublin.

Paul tweeted:

"I'm a better boxer than you Connor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out. After Nate let’s box as the co-main event same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss, you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life…"

