Nate Diaz threatens to pull out of Jake Paul clash after arrest warrant is issued

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has an arrest warrant issued against him in New Orleans for second-degree battery, according to police spokeswoman Karen Boudrie, who confirmed the news to ESPN on Monday.

In a recent announcement, it was revealed that Diaz would make his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August of this year. The Stockton native got into a fight last week after a Misfits boxing card on Bourbon Street. Over the weekend, a video circulated online that showed YouTube star and Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen being choked unconscious by Diaz during a fight involving several other people.

Fight Haven @FightHaven

[ @PaulLABamba] Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night... Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night...[🎥 @PaulLABamba] https://t.co/ZmPcW3pBAu

Nate Diaz's forthcoming fight with Jake Paul appears to be in peril due to the potential legal consequences for the former UFC star. In the event that Diaz is unable to compete due to ineligibility, fellow YouTuber KSI, who has publicly feuded with the younger Paul sibling multiple times, took to Twitter to announce that he would be willing to replace Diaz. The offer was accepted by 'The Problem Child', ostensibly leaving Diaz in a precarious position.

In light of the recent developments, Nate Diaz has himself threatened to pull out of the fight, writing on Twitter:

"Lol.... why don't you two scared pu**ys just fight each other in August. I’ll fight someone who can really fight."

Check out the tweet below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august

I’ll fight someone who can really fight Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august I’ll fight someone who can really fight https://t.co/93sYpseNNf

Every detail you need to know about Nate Diaz's arrest warrant

According to recent reports, police spokeswoman Karen Boudrie confirmed that an arrest warrant for former UFC star Nate Diaz was issued by the New Orleans Police Department on Monday on suspicion of second-degree battery.

Police were called to the 400 block of Bourbon Street at approximately 2:10 AM on Saturday, according to Boudrie. Witnesses reportedly called police about a Caucasian male who appeared to be unconscious. Boudrie stated that as the victim regained consciousness, police noticed blood coming from the back of his skull. Emergency medical services were dispatched to help the YouTube star and Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen.

In a statement to ESPN, Boudrie stated:

"After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz. He has been charged with second-degree battery."

Rodney Petersen later stated that he was merely attempting to defuse the situation, which Diaz clearly misread. Earlier that night, Diaz, who was in New Orleans to support teammate Chris Avila at the Misfits Boxing event, was dragged out of the venue after getting into an altercation with Chase DeMoor.

MMA DIRT @MMADIRTcom



#UFC #MMA The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered during the encounter. The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered during the encounter.#UFC #MMA https://t.co/QNTmaAWDhC

