Watch: Mike Tyson looks vicious in new training video ahead of rumored Lennox Lewis bout

Mike Tyson surprised everyone last year when he returned from retirement to face another boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr., in an eight-round fight. The bout received rave reviews as Tyson impressed everyone with his skills, even at the age of 55.

He recently uploaded a video of himself working out on his Instagram account, and fans were impressed with his energy.

Watch the video below:

'Iron Mike' fought Roy Jones Jr. after announcing the creation of Mike Tyson's Legends Only League.

The league provides retired professional athletes the opportunity to compete in their respective sports. Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was the first fight under the league's banner.

Tyson told TMZ Sports he would fight Lennox Lewis in September, and the video only adds fuel to the fire. They had fought once before when Lewis knocked Tyson out in 2002.

Tyson vs. Lewis 2 will be one of the biggest events of the year as fans flock to watch anything that 'Iron Mike' does. His fight against Roy Jones Jr. was the highest-selling PPV event of 2020, which ranks in the top ten events for PPV purchases of all time.

Also Read: "It feels like a horse kicking you" - Roy Jones Jr. reveals what it was like getting punched by Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis 1

Tyson fought Lewis in 2002, at age 35 and when he was past his prime. However, there was a lot of animosity between the two, and the fight became the highest-grossing event in pay-per-view history at that time, generating $106.9 million from 1.95 million buys in the US.

The fight went badly for Tyson as Lennox dominated him for the majority of the bout. 'Iron Mike' was finally knocked out in the eighth round. He was humble in defeat, but it was clear that this was the beginning of the end. Mike Tyson retired after three more fights.

Although their rematch will most likely be an exhibition bout, there's massive PPV potential.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh