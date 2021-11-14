Watch: Mike Tyson shows off terrifying speed and power in latest training footage

Mike Tyson was recently seen working mitts and landing some terrifying combinations on the pads in a video.

With rumors circulating about a potential exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and YouTuber Logan Paul, 'Iron' is seemingly training hard to step inside the boxing ring.

Widely regarded as one of the most frightening boxers of his era, Mike Tyson possessed scary knockout power in both hands. The former heavyweight champion was also known for his unorthodox mentality and aggression.

Tyson returned to the boxing ring in 2020 after enjoying more than a decade of retirement. He competed against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match which ended as a draw.

According to a report from Dan Rafael, the exhibition bout sold 1.2 million pay-per-views. The event apparently earned considerably more pay-per-view buys compared to the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which sold 850,000 buys.

Popular rapper Snoop Dogg recently spoke about a potential fight between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul on a podcast with Joe Rogan.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Snoop Dogg stated that a bout with 'Maverick' may trigger Tyson's old inctints, and if that happens, the YouTuber will have no chance against 'Iron'.

"See, when he whoop Logan, it's all a domino effect," said Snoop Dogg. "Now go get your little brother. You know this s***... It's Mike Tyson we're talking about. This is not a regular motherf***er. It may trigger his old instincts, like, do you know it's, that motherf***er's still in there."

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping broke down the rumored bout between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul

Michael Bisping recently previewed the rumored Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight on his YouTube channel.

The fight, which is expected to take place in February 2022, already has an aura of anticipation around it.

'The Count' stated that although Logan Paul has the necessary physical attributes, Mike Tyson will "flatline" the 'Maverick' inside the ring. He said:

"Logan, you know, he's tall, you know, he's long. He's kind of a big guy, he's athletic...He can certainly punch and as I say, he's big and he's athletic and he'll learn from the fight against Floyd. Maybe he'll learn to manage his gas tank a little better. But there's just no way I don't see Mike Tyson going out there and absolutely flatlining him."

