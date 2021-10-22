Watch: Mike Tyson unveils a statue made in his honor outside Mulberry Pizzeria at Resorts World, Las Vegas

Mike Tyson was recently honored in Las Vegas. Paying respect to the boxing legend, Mulberry Pizzeria at Resorts World erected a statue of the former heavyweight champion. Tyson was present at the ceremony and unveiled the statue himself.

You can watch the video of Mike Tyson unveiling his statue at Mulberry Pizzera below:

In his speech at the ceremony, Tyson thanked restaurateur Richie Palmer for the honor.

"Well you know, I'm from New York and Mulberry Pizzeria's legendary there and I lived in Beverly Hills and it was legendary there. I lived around the corner from it. I was here in [Las] Vegas and he [Richie Palmer] honored me with the statue and I'm really humbled and thank you, Richie. I knew Richie ever since my teenage years in New York city and we always been close and I'm a little overwhelmed. I'm pretty humbled right now."

The physique of the statue resembled that of Tyson from his prime boxing years. However, there was an evident discrepancy between Tyson's face and that of the statue.

Mike Tyson is one of the most popular names in the world of boxing

Mike Tyson is hailed by many as one of the greatest boxers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. 'Iron Mike' made a name for himself by viciously knocking out his opponents.

Tyson started his professional boxing career in March 1985 and went on a 37-fight win streak. The 55-year-old earned 33 out of those 37 victories via KO/TKO.

During his undefeated run, Tyson also won the WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring heavyweight titles. 'Iron Mike' retired from the sport in June 2005 with a record of 50-6(2).

Mike Tyson made a return to boxing and took on fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition fight in last November.

Although Tyson clearly looked like the better fighter on the night, the bout was declared a split-draw in the end.

