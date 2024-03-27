WATCH: Mikey Musumeci's incredible rise from training with his dad to carving up his legendary BJJ career

Among the many great things that have combat sports fans enamored with ONE Championship is its thrust to promote other combat sports aside from MMA alongside kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

Though if fans were asked to give one name who competes in submission grappling, Mikey Musumeci is the likeliest to be named.

Currently reigning as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, 'Darth Rigatoni' has fought the the greatest names thus far in his career with Japanese grappling legends Masakazu Imanari and Shinya Aoki being arguably his most iconic wins under their umbrella.

Additionally, Musumeci has also claimed multiple International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) gold medals, further establishing his legacy as one of the sport's best.

Musumeci is still just 27 years old and still has a lot of goals for his career, though now would be the perfect time to look back on his rise to stardom.

The world's largest martial arts promotion did just that on Instagram, and it certainly tugs on the heartstrings.

Mikey Musumeci earns BJJ promotion

The American star has yet to be announced for a ONE fight card this year, but it does not mean that he is not taking this time to rest on his laurels.

Musumeci recently became a third-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belter under the guidance of Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles and it has him feeling extremely confident for the battles awaiting him.

As ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Musumeci has been able to successfully defend it three times now and there will certainly be more names gunning for his spot this year.

But with how hard he has trained to keep his spot atop the mountain, his future opponents will surely be hard-pressed to find a weakness in his game.