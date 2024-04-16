WATCH: Mikey Musumeci's technical dominance against Jarred Brooks to retain flyweight submission grappling throne

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is no stranger to taking on world-class opponents and fought one man in 2023 that would not have been possible had it not been for ONE Championship.

On August 4 of that year at ONE Fight Night 13, 'Darth Rigatoni' shared the circle against then-strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, with the former putting his world title on the line.

Entering the bout, Musumeci has utterly smashed through his opponents, with the likes of legendary Japanese grappler Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and Osamah Almarwai falling to his BJJ prowess.

Brooks put up one heck of a fight as he tried to swarm the flyweight submission grappling world titlist with his athleticism, but Musumeci was simply just too good and would lock in a triangle choke that forced Brooks to tap with just over under three minutes remaining.

Rewatch the best moments from their thrilling contest below:

Mikey Musumeci moves up in weight to face rival at ONE 167

The ever-charismatic Musumeci is set to dazzle fans with his BJJ mastery once more come June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, as he welcomes Gabriel Sousa to the promotion.

Musumeci will move up 10 pounds from flyweight to bantamweight and it was a move that had the Brazilian showing his gratitude on social media:

"Thank you Mikey for taking the match, [and] moving up a weight class to make it happen. I have a lot of respect [for you] and of course ONE for giving me an opportunity to be part of the show!"

The American star is quite familiar with Sousa's abilities after they faced off against each other outside ONE Championship in 2021.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

