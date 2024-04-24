WATCH: Mikey Musumeci tears Mongolian warrior Gantumur Bayanduuren's left leg to shreds in nasty submission attempt

Reigning ONE flyweight submission, grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has dedicated his life to becoming the star that he is, and his first world title defense proved just that.

After defeating Cleber Sousa via unanimous decision in October 2022, Musumeci took on Gantumur Bayanduuren - a talented grappler from Mongolia.

From the get-go, 'Darth Rigatoni' took control of Bayanduuren's leg and showed no quarter to the ONE Championship debutant. Still, the 27-year-old was not going to quit so easily as he fought tooth and nail to get out of the hold which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

Despite the pain, Bayanduuren was able to ultimately get out of it after nearly six excruciating minutes and make it to the final bell, but not without suffering multiple injuries in the process.

For his dominant display of BJJ, Musumeci was declared the winner via unanimous decision and showed why he truly is the king of the ONE flyweight submission grappling division.

Mikey Musumeci is out for revenge at ONE 167

The Evolve MMA and Cobrinha BJJ product will make his return to the Circle on June 7 at ONE 167 as he faces Gabriel Sousa inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a bantamweight submission grappling bout.

The 27-year-old has an axe to grind with the Brazilian as he was the last man to beat him back in 2021 by way of a north-south choke as part of the 2021 FloGrappling WNO Championship.

With the chance to avenge his loss, Musumeci feels a certain fire being reignited in him and is out to prove that he is a completely different man between then and now.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.