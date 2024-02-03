WATCH: MMA legend Angela Lee’s FightStory conversation with Muay Thai and kickboxing icon Tiffany van Soest

The first official guest on FightStory’s YouTube channel to talk about her struggles is former multiple-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Tiffany van Soest, who sat with former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee.

FightStory published the video in the last week of January and wrote the description:

“FIGHTSTORY is an intimate look into the personal stories, struggles, and triumphs of fighters from all walks of life. Tiffany "Time Bomb" van Soest, 7x Glory Kickboxing World Champion and 5x Muay Thai World Champion, opens up about her peaks and valleys in the ring and beyond. We talk about mental health, her retirement and what life looks like for her now. Thank you for joining us in this meaningful conversation.”

The video was opened up by a poem written by van Soest and recited it, then the two combat sports stars sat together to discuss the former GLORY Kickboxing world champion’s journey to accomplishing her goals as a professional athlete.

Despite the challenges and hurdles she faced along the way, the Dutch-American icon was still able to reach the peak of success by becoming a multiple-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion.

Lee, meanwhile, left MMA as arguably one of its best-ever female fighters.

‘Unstoppable’ was the true definition of her nickname when she became the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion at just 19 years old. She then defended her throne five times before calling it a career in September 2023.

Angela Lee continues to inspire others even after retirement through FightStory

The FightStory YouTube channel is only one aspect of the mission of Angela Lee in spreading awareness of mental health struggles, especially to professional athletes. Even after her retirement from being a professional athlete, the ‘Unstoppable’ continues to be a ray of inspiration to her fans around the world.

Lee also continues to advocate for speaking out and sharing their struggles with others because it can lessen their burden and break the stigma about the subject matter. She proudly and confidently imparted this to hundreds of students in a recent talk she gave at Aeia High School in Hawaii.