Demetrious Johnson is widely regarded among fans as one of the greatest fighters of all time thanks to his great fight IQ combined with his speed, as evidenced by his becoming the ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

While he is not busy plying his craft inside the ONE Circle, Johnson also runs the ‘Mighty Gaming’ YouTube channel, where he occasionally breaks down fights in his reaction videos.

In his most recent video, Johnson took a look at the lone MMA fight from social media personality Andrew Tate’s career, which took place in 2009, and needless to say, the 37-year-old was impressed.

“Mighty Mouse” pointed out that Tate’s experience in kickboxing showed throughout the bout, repeatedly taking notice of how the social media personality was angling his body to prepare for a potential head kick.

Additionally, Johnson was also fascinated with his grappling game after Tate pulled off, as he would describe it, a “beautiful” head-and-arm takedown of his opponent and later became intrigued with Tate’s decision to go back to the stand-up.

How Demetrious Johnson eventually won ONE Championship gold

After being crowned as the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion by defeating Danny Kingad, Johnson had the right to challenge Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Their first meeting in 2021 was a shocking defeat for the American star after he got rocked with a big uppercut and was subsequently knocked out for the first time in his career.

However, Johnson would exact his revenge the following year with a poetically similar sequence that featured a big knee to finish it off, with Johnson leaving the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE on Prime Video 1.