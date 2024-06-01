WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson shares his intense recovery routine after a hard day's worth of training

MMA living legend Demetrious Johnson has gone viral after demonstrating his intense recovery routine on OnlyFans and Instagram this week.

'Mighty Mouse's' legacy as one of the greatest pound-for-pound mixed martial artists in the world is so prominent within the combat sports community, that any type of content he shares on social media platforms, will be taken seriously by all of his followers.

Just this week, the 37-year-old icon garnered more than 12K likes from his Instagram page when he showed his intense recovery routine after a tough training session below:

Unsurprisingly, Demetrious Johnson doesn't just rest on his laurels alone. At 37, he still continues to dedicate a lot of his time to learning new techniques from experts around the globe, particularly Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

After defending his ONE flyweight MMA world title against former rival Adriano Moraes in May 2023, Demetrious Johnson has been wreaking havoc in the jiu-jitsu scene, winning multiple medals in prestigious tournaments across the US, including the IBJJF Masters in 2023.

Open to new challenges, Johnson is ready to extend his legacy even further by returning to MMA again sometime this year.

"I'm still young" - Demetrious Johnson remains unsure about when's the best time to retire

Demetrious Johnson has hinted at a potential retirement many times before. And still, he continues to contemplate the right time for him to leave MMA for good.

The Washington native has built an illustrious career from the ground up and has nothing more to prove. Yet, there's something holding him in place.

Despite fighting past his prime years, 'Mighty Mouse' believes there's still enough juice left in his legs to further challenge himself with the best in the world.

Speaking about retirement, he told ONE:

"We'll see. I'm still young. [I'll be] talking to my peers, talking to Urijah Faber. I'm going to reach out to [Georges St-Pierre], I'm going to reach out to Khabib Nurmagomedov. I'm going to talk to these guys. Like, 'Why did you guys stop'?"