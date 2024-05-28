Demetrious Johnson claims "boxing is more exciting than MMA right now," says Fury vs. Usyk had him on the edge of his seat for 12 rounds

Demetrious Johnson recently made a bold claim in terms of combat sports by claiming that boxing has been more exciting than MMA. He noted that there have been plenty of exciting boxing bouts, while MMA fans are still awaiting the months to come.

'Mighty Mouse' is a beloved and respected fighter and described what he has seen out of boxing in recent months in terms of bouts materializing and fighters remaining relevant. The reigning ONE flyweight champion recently analyzed the current landscape in both respective combat sports on his YouTube channel and heaped praise on boxing.

Championship Rounds tweeted a clip from 'Mighty Mouse's' interview with Ariel Helwani, where he explains his reasoning for his claims regarding boxing. Johnson mentioned that the massive boxing bouts have lived up to the hype, which has resulted in a much-needed boost. He said:

"Right now, I feel like boxing is more exciting than mixed martial arts. There are points in time where mixed martial arts is having its peaks but right now, you just had Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney...Francis Ngannou, who just got knocked out by Anthony Joshua...Tyson Fury and [Oleksandr] Usyk just beat him, became the heavyweight champion. That fight was amazing. From round one to round twelve, I was at the edge of my seat."

Demetrious Johnson discusses appreciation for boxing storylines

Demetrious Johnson was very complimentary of boxing as he discussed the appreciation he had for some of the ongoing storylines in the sport.

During the aforementioned interview, 'Mighty Mouse' shared his thoughts on the upcoming Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5 event in Saudi Arabia. He mentioned to Ariel Helwani that he found a greater appreciation for storylines, especially now that he covers combat sports. He said:

"When I was doing some work with 'Run It Up', a show on DAZN, they brought up that five versus five and I was like, 'Okay, you know, that's interesting', and I was like, 'Where's this coming from?' And it almost reminded me of like how you said with WWE [Survivor Series]. The storylines, as I have transitioned into this role of covering the sport and covering it as my passion, I like the storylines." [11:28 - 11:51]

