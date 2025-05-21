WATCH: Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shows off terrifying power in dominant world title defense over Cristina Morales

Over a year ago, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gave her son at ringside plenty to cheer for, successfully defending the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20.
The Brazilian heroine delivered a dominant performance against former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales in front of an energetic crowd at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Watch the highlights of that matchup uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The two skilled strikers put forth a thrilling five-round war that kept the audience on the edge of their seats from bell to bell.
Morales opened the contest with relentless pressure, pushing Rodrigues on the back foot early. However, the defending world champion from Brazil soon found her stride, smartly attacking her Spanish opponent's midsection to turn the tide.
Rodrigues asserted her dominance slowly but surely as the bout progressed, landing crisp, punishing combinations consistently.
Morales showed grit and determination until the final bell, but Rodrigues' composed and commanding offense ultimately swayed all three judges, securing a unanimous decision win on the scorecards.
As soon as she was formally proclaimed as the victor, Rodrigues relished the triumph with her son inside the ring.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues booked for world title defense at ONE Fight Night 32
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is slated to make her fourth defense of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title when she headlines ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
The 27-year-old will put her intricately crafted belt on the line against Israeli challenger Shir Chohen in a five-round duel, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on Prime Video.