Nong-O Hama has been a force to be reckoned with ever since he stepped foot in ONE Championship in 2018 after collecting multiple Muay Thai world titles. He became the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in February 2019 after three fights.

He defeated Fabio Pinca, Mehdi Zatout, and Han Zi Hao, all via unanimous decisions. He made his first world title defense against Hiroaki Suzuki of Japan in May 2019 at ONE: Warriors of Light. ONE Championship reposted the fight on their official YouTube channel.

It was essentially a one-sided affair right from the opening bell, as Nong-O executed his fight plan perfectly by baiting his Japanese challenger to defend his head from his powerful right kicks and leaving the bottom of his left armpit open.

The Evolve MMA representative repeatedly pounced on the powerful kicks against Suzuki, and the redness to that body part was visibly seen after the opening round. This onslaught continued in the next four rounds because ‘Kaibutsukan’ opted to receive the kicks from Nong-O in that area instead of risking getting knocked out with a head kick.

Eventually, Suzuki's suffering ended with a unanimous decision defeat, but the damage was evident after the match. Nong-O successfully defended his world title and continued his dominance in the weight class.

The Thai legend, however, ultimately relinquished the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to now-holder Jonathan Haggerty.

Nong-O returns to action against dangerous opponent Nico Carrillo

Eight months after losing his world title to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 via first-round knockout, the 37-year-old Thai superstar is back in action on December 22 as he faces the No. 5-ranked divisional contender Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 46.

The former world champion aims to get a bounce-back victory to earn himself a rematch with ‘The General’ and have the opportunity to reclaim his world title and avenge his lone ONE Championship loss.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.