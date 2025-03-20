WATCH: Nabil Anane is a pure sniper in complete domination of Burmese slugger Soe Lin Oo in Bangkok

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has steadily learned how to maximize the full extent of his physical gifts inside the circle, which he perfectly utilized against Burmese standout Soe Lin Oo in their September 2024 clash.

The 33-year-old veteran withstood Anane's crisp combos to attempt to land his offense, but the Thai-Algerian's near 80-inch reach was simply too much to overcome. Anane won via unanimous decision.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Anane notching his fifth straight win in ONE earned him a ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship fight this past January versus Nico Carrillo.

The 20-year-old only needed a little over two minutes and a half to put away the third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor via TKO and capture his first ONE world title.

Anane hopes to become the undisputed king of the 145-pound Muay Thai division by pulling off another huge upset at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification bout.

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane bares his motivation ahead of ONE 172 redo with Superlek

Nabil Anane is not letting his emotions take away from his determination to win the undisputed crown at ONE 172 and, in turn, avenge his June 2023 defeat to Superlek. He doubled down on this mentality during a conversation with the South China Morning Post.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout mentioned:

"Let's see. Because I got plenty of things already, and I don't really want these things. I don't know why I would have these things. But for now, let's see. I already got everything I want, you know? I just want the victory now."

Watch the entire interview below:

