  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Nabil Anane tears through competition on his way to bantamweight Muay Thai supremacy

WATCH: Nabil Anane tears through competition on his way to bantamweight Muay Thai supremacy

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 11, 2025 13:15 GMT
Thai-Algerian striking wizard Nabil Anane. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
Thai-Algerian striking wizard Nabil Anane. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

Nabil Anane has climbed to the very top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division off a run of majestic displays inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Ad

His seven-fight winning streak was highlighted by the promotion in a recent clip uploaded onto their YouTube channel titled 'Craziest Build In Muay Thai!? 🤯 Nabil Anane All Wins In ONE'.

Watch it below:

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 21-year-old's run has been nothing short of spectacular, and he's taken out the very best in the weight bracket to reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

It didn't start all that smoothly for the Team Mehdi Zatout star, though.

The six-foot-four striking phenom suffered a knockout defeat to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut.

But he bounced back in style in his sophomore outing with a highlight-reel finish of his own against Nakrob Fairtex just three months later at ONE Friday Fights 32 in September 2023.

Ad

He wrapped up his debut campaign in the organization with a solid three-round showing against Muangthai PK Saenchai, using every inch of his height advantage and ridiculous power to shut down the multi-time world champion.

Last year, Nabil Anane added three more triumphs against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, and Soe Lin Oo, to book a shot at the interim bantamweight crown against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January.

Ad
Ad

That evening, he stunned the Scottish knockout machine in the very first round to claim 26 pounds of gold.

Most recently, the young gun avenged his defeat to Superlek at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Anane was recently elevated to the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 114 last month.

Nabil Anane reacts to him being crowned the undisputed king of the division

Shortly after he was announced as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane talked to Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson on what this opportunity means to him.

Ad
"Look, I'm shaking. I never felt like this before. Thank you so much. I feel very happy right now. My legs are shaking right now."
"This is just another goal that I've got. There's plenty more for me. I'm so happy right now."
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications