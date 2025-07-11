WATCH: Nabil Anane tears through competition on his way to bantamweight Muay Thai supremacy

Nabil Anane has climbed to the very top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division off a run of majestic displays inside the ONE Championship Circle.

His seven-fight winning streak was highlighted by the promotion in a recent clip uploaded onto their YouTube channel titled 'Craziest Build In Muay Thai!? 🤯 Nabil Anane All Wins In ONE'.

The 21-year-old's run has been nothing short of spectacular, and he's taken out the very best in the weight bracket to reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

It didn't start all that smoothly for the Team Mehdi Zatout star, though.

The six-foot-four striking phenom suffered a knockout defeat to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut.

But he bounced back in style in his sophomore outing with a highlight-reel finish of his own against Nakrob Fairtex just three months later at ONE Friday Fights 32 in September 2023.

He wrapped up his debut campaign in the organization with a solid three-round showing against Muangthai PK Saenchai, using every inch of his height advantage and ridiculous power to shut down the multi-time world champion.

Last year, Nabil Anane added three more triumphs against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, and Soe Lin Oo, to book a shot at the interim bantamweight crown against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January.

That evening, he stunned the Scottish knockout machine in the very first round to claim 26 pounds of gold.

Most recently, the young gun avenged his defeat to Superlek at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Anane was recently elevated to the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 114 last month.

Nabil Anane reacts to him being crowned the undisputed king of the division

Shortly after he was announced as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane talked to Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson on what this opportunity means to him.

"Look, I'm shaking. I never felt like this before. Thank you so much. I feel very happy right now. My legs are shaking right now."

"This is just another goal that I've got. There's plenty more for me. I'm so happy right now."

