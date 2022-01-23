Watch: Nate Diaz lights a joint at UFC 270

Nate Diaz certainly made his presence known at the first pay-per-view of 2022, UFC 270.

During the UFC 270 broadcast, Diaz was among the many fighters who were in attendance and were shown on camera. The camera panned over to the Stockton star, who was seen lighting a joint on live television, in what turned out to be another classic Diaz moment.

Over the years, Diaz's love for marijuana has been known to the public. The Diaz Brothers have also launched a CBD company called GAME UP™ Nutrition.

Diaz has also publicly sparked joints during UFC press conferences and open workouts. In February 2018, Diaz pulled off a similar stunt, as he nearly lit up a joint on TV during UFC Fight Night Austin.

Check out the clip of Nate Diaz lighting a joint at UFC 270:

Diaz is currently in a conversation about a potential showdown with Dustin Poirier. The two have gone back-and-forth for several months but nothing has been confirmed, as of yet.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier

#facts twitter.com/doughty_danny/… Brian Doughty @doughty_danny @DustinPoirier So Nate didn’t want to fight u doubt that @DustinPoirier So Nate didn’t want to fight u doubt that He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know#facts twitter.com/doughty_danny/…

The Stockton-based fighter has made it clear that he is ready to welcome 'The Diamond' to welterweight as Poirier now seems ready to make the jump to 170. The former interim UFC lightweight champion is on the back of yet another loss in an undisputed title fight, losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Dana White has suggested he will soon book Nate Diaz in a fight

Dana White has made it clear that he is more than interested in booking Nate Diaz in a fight in the near future.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 To be champ you gotta beat the champ To be champ you gotta beat the champ 👑 https://t.co/wep5ppwwgT

During a recent conversation with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, the UFC president claimed that his organization currently has fights booked out until May 2. White noted that everything seems to be in place and Diaz might find himself back in the octagon.

"Yeah, of course, we're interested. This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is guys want to jump out of nowhere and say, 'I want to do this. I want to do that.' We have fights booked all the way until I want to say May 2 right now. Everything is in place, everything is done. I say this all the time. I've been saying this for 20 years. We're contracted to get guys fights three times a year. They've got to get fights. We'll get a fight."

Check out Dana White's interview with ESPN MMA below:

The last time Nate Diaz competed in the octagon was back at UFC 263 when he fought Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout. Diaz was dominated for the majority of the fight but almost snatched the win from Edwards in the closing stages.

