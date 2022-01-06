Nate Diaz promises to fight Dustin Poirier despite claiming that the UFC turned it down

Despite suggestions that the fight isn't happening, Nate Diaz has made it crystal clear that he still wants to fight Dustin Poirier.

The two men have been circling one another for years, dating all the way back to UFC 230 when they were initially scheduled to compete on that year's Madison Square Garden card.

An injury sustained by Poirier ensured that didn't happen, but just over three years later, it appears as if things are coming back around with both men seemingly being up for a fight in early 2022.

Dustin Poirier wants it, Nate Diaz wants it, but the UFC has yet to confirm that it's taking place.

Now, with the light going out ever so slightly, Diaz has taken to social media to make it known that he still wants to collide with 'The Diamond' someday.

"Still gonna fight u somewhere"

Given what we know about Nate Diaz, that's the kind of threat that Dustin Poirier should probably take seriously.

Who else could be next for Nate Diaz?

The thing about Nate Diaz is that he knows he's a financial draw for the UFC, and that hardcore fans are going to turn up in their thousands in order to see him compete.

With that in mind, it doesn't really matter who he goes up against - but it's also nice to know there are a few built-in stories for him if the Poirier showdown doesn't come to fruition.

The obvious next best idea would be for him to finally have his trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, which has been teased ever since their classic rematch went down in summer 2016.

Alternatively, he could transition over to boxing, where Jake Paul will be waiting to welcome him to the squared circle after months of hinting and teasing.

Vicente Luque is an "out there" option that has been floated and while some don't think Diaz would want to take that fight, they said the same about him fighting Leon Edwards.

Edited by David Andrew