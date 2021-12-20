"That fight could happen" - Dana White reveals possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight in 2022

Dana White has stated that he is open to booking the long-awaited trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in 2022. Both men are in need of a big win after coming up short in their past few fights.

The first two fights between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor both took place in 2016. Diaz won the first bout, submitting the Irishman at UFC 196. However, when they rematched five months later, it was Conor McGregor whose hand was raised, winning via a majority decision.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Dana White was discussing what was next for Nate Diaz, when he was asked his thoughts on the trilogy bout. He had the following response:

"Always there. Yeah, that fight could happen. You could make that fight. There are a lot of fights you could make for Nate Diaz, but Nate Diaz has to want that fight."

Dana White on trying to book a fight for Nate Diaz

The UFC hasn't always had the greatest relationship with Nate Diaz. With the striker from Stockton on the last fight of his contract, negotiations are likely to get somewhat tense.

When Okamoto asked Dana White about the fights that make sense for Nate Diaz right now, the UFC president responded with:

"This is a tricky question because I don't wanna sit here and act like, oh well, Nate Diaz turned this fight down and that fight down. I don't want to get into all that BS. I say this to you guys all the time, I'm in the fight business, I make fights. That's what I do. And, by contract, I have to offer these guys three fights a year. And they can say yes or no. So, you know, we're working it out."

Check out the full interview with ESPN MMA below:

