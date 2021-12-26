Dustin Poirier jibes at Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Colby Covington in latest tweet

Dustin Poirier is making the most of the holidays just like the rest of us. 'The Diamond' recently took to Twitter to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, with the exception of three fellow UFC stars - Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Colby Covington.

Here's what Dustin Poirier wrote:

"Merry Christmas to everyone!!... except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!!"

Dustin Poirier has been involved in heated online feuds with all three fighters for some time. The Louisiana native has already shared the octagon with Conor McGregor on three occasions, but he has never been in the cage with Nate Diaz and Colby Covington.

Who will Dustin Poirier face next?

Dustin Poirier is ready to scrap soon and is interested in taking on UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz. Both Poirier and Diaz have expressed interest in settling their feud inside the cage as early as January. The fight could potentially happen on January 22 at UFC 270.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were originally set to step inside the octagon back in November 2018 at UFC 230. However, the fight had to be scrapped after 'The Diamond' suffered an injury just over a month before the bout.

A showdown with 'Chaos' in a grudge match could be another big matchup on the cards. Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington currently compete at different weight classes, but there's a strong possibility that the two could finally settle their differences if Poirier were to move up to welterweight.

During an interview with The Schmo, Colby Covington discussed his rivalry with Dustin Poirier explained why a fight between the two makes sense:

“It’s so personal, this isn’t about the rankings. He’s number one at lightweight, I’m number one at welterweight, but to be honest Schmo, we weigh the exact same weight. He probably weighs five or 10 pounds more than me. We used to step on the scale every day and Dustin was like 185, 190. I’m about 182, 185 max. It’s not like I’m picking on a guy in a different weight class."

You can watch The Schmo's full interview with Colby Covington below:

