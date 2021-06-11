Watch: Nate Diaz smokes marijuana and steals the show at the UFC 263 press conference 

At the UFC 263 press conference, Nate Diaz stole the show again without really putting much effort into anything. The self-proclaimed 'West Coast Gangster' was clearly a fan-favorite in the building and also lit up a joint in front of the pumped-up Arizona crowd.

While most of the fighters on deck were going back and forth against one another, Nate Diaz seemed quite relaxed and was focused on minding his own business. Not only did the Stockton superstar light a joint at the presser, but he also offered UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno what he was smoking.

Nate Diaz was later asked during the press conference what he was smoking. The welterweight revealed that it was the "kill for 209".

Here is a clip of Nate Diaz smoking on the UFC 263 press conference stage:

Nate Diaz will fight in a non-main event five-round fight at UFC 263

At UFC 263, Nate Diaz will compete in the first-ever non-title five-round main event in UFC history against Leon Edwards. The pair were originally set to fight at UFC 262 but the fight was eventually pushed back to the UFC 263 pay-per-view due to a minor issue on Diaz's part.

The fight will be Nate Diaz's first bout since his loss to Jorge Masvidal in 2019 when the pair fought for the BMF Championship. Despite having secured just one win in the UFC in the last five years, a victory over Edwards could seal a UFC welterweight title shot for the Stockton-based fighter.

Meanwhile, the fight against Nate Diaz will be the biggest of Edwards' career. The Brit could solidify his place as a legitimate title contender if he beats Nate Diaz in a historic five-round fight.

With a victory at UFC 263, 'Rocky' could seal his rematch against Kamaru Usman and should be next in line to fight for the belt after Colby Covington gets his shot.

Edited by Prem Deshpande