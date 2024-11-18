WATCH: New ONE heavyweight MMA king Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane receives a fitting hero’s parade in Senegal

Newly minted ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane was given a hero's welcome by his countrymen upon his return to Senegal. People lined up the streets for his parade, cheering his name and celebrating his victory on end.

The 32-year-old fighter from Thiaroye sur Mer was among the latest additions to the roster of ONE Championship world champions after he seized the heavyweight MMA gold from erstwhile invincible Anatoly Malykhin of Russia in the headlining contest at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship shared a video clip of the festive homecoming of 'Reug Reug' on its official Instagram account.

Check out the post below:

Trending

At ONE 169, 'Reug Reug' got off to a strong start, taking 'Sladkiy' down and inflicting early damage. The Russian powerhouse eventually got his groove and took control of the later rounds. Unfortunately for him, his late charge fell short, with the judges' scorecards going the way of the new champion by split decision.

It was the first defeat for Malykhin in 15 professional fights. It also cut his run as heavyweight king after just one title defense. He, however, remains a double ONE world champion as he also holds the middleweight and light heavyweight world titles.

The full replay of ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Anatoly Malykhin praises 'Reug Reug' for championship win

Anatoly Malykhin was disappointed to lose the heavyweight MMA gold at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 but was gracious in defeat as he praised and congratulated new champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.

In a chance encounter at the hotel lobby they were billeted in Thailand following their world title showdown, 'Sladkiy' took the time to acknowledge the new divisional king and his team for a job well done.

ONE Championship shared a video post by Red Corner MMA on Instagram, capturing the moment of sportsmanship between the two, with Malykhin heard saying:

"[It was] your day bro. Day for your country. Day for your team. Cool, bro. You're cool, bro."

Check out the post below:

In winning the ONE heavyweight MMA world title, 'Reug Reug' made history by becoming the first African-born champion in ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback