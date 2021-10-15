Watch: Nick Diaz grapples with brother Nate in the changing room just before UFC 266 scrap against Robbie Lawler

Nate Diaz has uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he can be seen training with Nick Diaz prior to his older brother's fight at UFC 266.

You can watch the Diaz brothers engaging in a grappling session below:

After staying out of action for more than six years, MMA legend Nick Diaz finally made his return to the UFC octagon at September's pay-per-view.

The 38-year-old took on Robbie Lawler in a five-round contest. The fight was a rematch 17 years in the making. The pair first competed back in 2004. Diaz won the encounter via second-round KO.

UFC @ufc Nick Diaz! Robbie Lawler! #OnThisDay - we saw future stars collide 💥[ 📱 Watch more classics on @UFCFightPass Nick Diaz! Robbie Lawler! #OnThisDay - we saw future stars collide 💥[ 📱 Watch more classics on @UFCFightPass ] https://t.co/KU1RfIvG52

The second fight was an interesting affair, with both fighters throwing a high volume of strikes. Diaz looked slower than his old self. After delivering two highly thrilling rounds, the fight ended on an anti-climactic note.

In the third round, Lawler landed a check right hook on Diaz that knocked the Stockton native down. Instead of chasing his opponent to the ground, Lawler asked to keep the fight standing, but Diaz did not get up. The fight was stopped and 'Ruthless' was declared the winner via TKO.

UFC @ufc See what @Ruthless_RL & @NickDiaz209 had to say after their highly anticipated rematch at #UFC266 See what @Ruthless_RL & @NickDiaz209 had to say after their highly anticipated rematch at #UFC266. https://t.co/7iAJopnx65

Dana White praised Nick Diaz for his performance at UFC 266

UFC president Dana White showered praise on Nick Diaz following UFC 266. According to him, the veteran delivered a great performance after being out of action since January 2015.

"I thought Nick Diaz looked incredible considering he hasn’t fought in five years. I don’t know what I was expecting. You never know what to get with the [Diaz] brothers, but let me tell you what, with a five-year layoff, I thought he looked unbelievable. And I don’t know if you guys saw Robbie after the fight, but Robbie had freaking knots and lumps all over him. Those two went to war. The fight itself exceeded my expectations because Nick hadn't fought in five years. I thought Robbie was jsut gonna go out there and buzzsaw through him."

Catch Dana White's thoughts on Nick Diaz's return below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard