Watch: Nick Diaz's reaction to his brother Nate stunning Leon Edwards in the final round of their UFC 263 clash

Nate Diaz's brother Nick Diaz was seen having an emphatic reaction to 'The Stockton Slugger' almost pulling off a victory in the final few seconds against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

In the clip below, Nick Diaz is seen sitting in the audience at the Gila River Arena and cheering for his brother. Following Nate's brutal left-hand shot on Edwards, which put 'Rocky' on wobbly legs, Nick was on the edge of his seat and his reaction clearly showed how emphatic the older Diaz brother was.

Here's the clip that showcases Nick Diaz's reaction to his brother almost beating Leon Edwards at UFC 263:

At UFC 263, Nate and Edwards fought in the first-ever, five-round, non-main event fight in UFC history. The pair was originally scheduled to be in the co-main event spot for UFC 262, but the fight was postponed to UFC 263.

Throughout the majority of the bout, Edwards dominated Diaz and pieced him up, once again showcasing his dominance at 170. However, in the final 30 seconds of the fight, Nate clipped 'Rocky' with a brutal left-hand shot and, instead of finishing the fight, decided to point towards his opponent and taunt him.

While Nate was unable to get his hand raised on the night, he definitely saw his stock go up.

Nick Diaz will return at UFC 266

At the upcoming UFC 266 pay-per-view, Nick Diaz will return to the UFC for the first time in years. In what will be his first fight since 2015, Nick will fight his former foe, Robbie Lawler, in a five-round, non-main event, non-title bout.

The older Diaz brother has been training hard for months and has been sharing photos of himself on social media. The shredded images of Nick Diaz certainly got the fans talking and Dana White confirmed the Stockton OG's return a few months prior.

