WATCH: Nico Carrillo rattles his thoughts blind ranking ONE Championship's super strikers ahead of ONE Fight Night 30

ONE Championship's premier strikers are set to descend upon the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4, for ONE Fight Night 30, which features Nico Carrillo's much-anticipated move to the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Ahead of his 155-pound Muay Thai debut, 'King of the North' participated in a King of the Hill-style pick'em game involving some of ONE's most renowned strikers in a video shared by the promotion on Instagram.

Welcoming Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai ranks is the division's fifth-ranked fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, who remains the only man to defeat ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai under Muay Thai rules in ONE.

While many were surprised at his decision to leave the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product has gone on record to talk about his struggles making the 145-pound weight limit.

With Carrillo not needing to cut so much weight moving forward, fans could see him return to prime form when he squares off against Sitthichai.

Nico Carrillo plans to take things one step at a time

Nico Carrillo knows that becoming a ONE world champion is something he cannot rush into manifesting, lest he fall victim to another shocking defeat like this past January. Speaking with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, the 26-year-old stated:

"No, I don't have a laser focus on [a title shot] at all. I've got a laser focus on Sitthichai only. I'm not looking too far ahead. I'm just going to enjoy the journey and the process. What happens, happens. I'm not rushing for title shots or anything. I've got a seriously hard challenge on Saturday morning and that's that first."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

