WATCH: Nieky Holzken sends Aussie superstar John Wayne Parr to the shadow realm in legendary 2021 collision

Kickboxers and Muay Thai fighters possess some of the heaviest strikes that can be witnessed within the world of combat sports, and Nieky Holzken is one such fighter.

'The Natural' made his professional debut in 2002 after tearing it up in the amateur scene. He has continued to be a fearsome force well over two decades into his career.

He eventually made his way to ONE Championship in 2018 and arguably had the biggest fight of his career in 2021 against the legendary John Wayne Parr at ONE on TNT III.

Up to that point in his career, Holzken put together a resume that saw him join the winner’s circle 93 times, with an incredible 57 victories coming by way of knockout or TKO.

In Parr’s case, he was already nearing the twilight of his career with 99 victories, 45 of them coming via knockout or TKO, which makes a victory over Holzken an important one to finally reach the 100-win plateau.

The pair went all out for the better part of the bout, but it was Holzken’s power that emerged victorious as he caught Parr with a big head kick to end the bout in round two.

Check out the finish below:

Nieky Holzken headed for another big match

Now being 40 himself, Holzken has an opportunity to add another name to his list of victims, as he fights Japanese-Korean legend Yoshihiro Akiyama in a special rules bout at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28 as part of ONE 165.

Holzken’s confidence is oozing ahead of the big contest, and a win over the MMA superstar may just propel him to another shot at Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships.

