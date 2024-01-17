If there is one thing that all combat sports athletes can relate to, it is that they have a clear memory of when and where some of the biggest moments of their career took place. For Nieky Holzken, one such place is Tokyo, Japan.

Currently, 'The Natural' is set to take part in ONE Championship’s third event in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'. At ONE 165 at the Ariake Arena on January 28, Holzken will go up against a fellow combat sports legend in Yoshihiro Akiyama in a catchweight (187.25 lbs) special rules bout.

Rounds one and two will certainly be in his wheelhouse as it will be fought under boxing and Muay Thai rules, respectively, while the third frame will take place in Akiyama’s specialty - mixed martial arts (MMA).

Holzken recently waxed reminiscent of his last visit to Japan on his Instagram, during which he won the Glory Welterweight World Championship Tournament final against Joseph Valtellini more than a decade ago:

“Last time I visited Tokyo for some business…”

He continued:

“Looking forward [to] getting back there next week for #ONE165”

Nieky Holzken’s boxing experience

While ONE Championship fans are more familiar with seeing Holzken fight under either kickboxing or Muay Thai rules, the Dutch lightweight star has also competed in pro boxing bouts since 2013.

Holzken revealed last year that despite his affinity for the sport of boxing, he decided to fully commit to kickboxing due to him earning more money in that striking discipline.

Despite Holzken having an innate ability to knock out his foes with either a battery of strikes or just one big head kick, 'Sexyama' has proven that he has the power to contend with Holzken.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.