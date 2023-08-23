WATCH: Oleksandr Usyk breaks out into a full-blown dance performance at open workouts for Daniel Dubois fight

Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBO, WBA (Super), and IBF titles against WBA (Regular) champion Daniel Dubois on August 26, 2023, at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Initially planned for August 12, the match was postponed by a fortnight to better coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day, observed on August 24.

Oleksandr Usyk remains undefeated in his professional career, having secured the undisputed cruiserweight world championships and subsequently claiming the heavyweight title. This upcoming match will mark the 36-year-old Ukrainian's fifth appearance in the heavyweight division, having previously emerged victorious against Chazz Witherspoon, Derek Chisora, and Anthony Joshua on two occasions.

'The Cat' boasts a perfect record of 20-0 with 13 knockout triumphs.

On the other hand, Dubois is a significant underdog in the upcoming match. 'Dynamite' secured his regular title against Trevor Bryan and narrowly defended it against Kevin Lerena in December 2022. However, he has suffered a professional loss before, when Joe Joyce stopped him due to an eye injury in 2020.

The 25-year-old Brit holds a professional record of 19-1 with 18 knockout victories.

As the showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois approaches in just three days, Usyk appears to be brimming with self-assurance. With both boxers currently in Wroclaw, Poland, making final preparations for the match, Usyk impressed spectators with his impressive dance moves at his open media workout.

Fans react to Oleksandr Usyk's dance moves at the open workouts

Fans responded to Oleksandr Usyk's dance performance at the open workouts with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"He must have heard that John Fury threw a temper tantrum over him yesterday."

Another fan wrote:

"You just can’t hate this man, look how feel he is 😆"

"Love this guy, legend in the making"

"That footwork…👍🏻 makes him a great fighter.."

"He can move well for a big guy."

"This could be why he ain’t easy to hit - because he can move"

"Someone needs to tell him his country is at war…!!"

"I think music during the rounds makes this fight better. Imagine Usyk doing this and then causally throwing the jab 🤣"

"Magical footwork as always 😂"

