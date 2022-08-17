Watch: Oleksandr Usyk starts dancing as part of his warm-up during open media workout 

With only three days to go until the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua takes place, Usyk is looking confident.

With both fighters now in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia preparing for the fight, Usyk has shown off some of his dancing skills during his open media workout.

In a video posted to both his Instagram and Twitter, Oleksandr Usyk can be seen showing off some unique moves during his warm-up, alongside some slips and dips. Ahead of this big rematch, Usyk looks to be the epitome of calm, cool, and collected as he dances around the small ring wearing his 'Colors of Freedom' shirt, while media personnel click away on their cameras to snag a shot.

As everyone knows, in the first bout between 'AJ' and Usyk, 'The Cat' won the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Titles after going 12 rounds to earn the unanimous decision victory.

On Saturday night, he will look to improve his undefeated record to 20-0 and retain his titles against a highly motivated Anthony Joshua.

Watch Usyk's dancing skills here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk enjoying himself with a unique performance at today's open workout ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night…



[📽️ @Usykaa] Oleksandr Usyk enjoying himself with a unique performance at today's open workout ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night…[📽️ @Usykaa] https://t.co/4PD6NHXEr7

Anthony Joshua expects 12 rounds with Oleksandr Usyk

With the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk now upon us, the wait is nearly over to see who will step out of the ring as the champion. Ahead of the fight, 'AJ' has detailed his mindset and what he expects from the bout.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he stated:

"This time, I don't care. I just want to win, like, whatever it takes. Your mindset changes to what your goals are, so this time my goal is just competing."

It was mentioned that this bout was predicted to only last six rounds, but 'AJ' had other thoughts about how his fight with Usyk would go:

"That's why bookies are there, for predictions, but for me, I'm thinking 12 round war. Anything short of that is a bonus."

Joshua is looking to return to his winning ways by reclaiming his belts and improving his record to 25-2.

Anthony Joshua posted this video to his Instagram to promote the Usyk fight:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham