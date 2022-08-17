Evander Holyfield makes his prediction for the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua

The build-up to Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 is well under way with the clash taking place on August 20. As it's officially fight week, notable faces have traveled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to watch the event live.

Evander Holyfield is one of the numerous famous faces who will be at the fight on the night of the heavyweight rematch.

During the public media workout, Holyfield did an interview with Boxing Social, where he was asked to give his prediction for the rematch. The former champion replied:

"It should be a good fight but I think for it to be a good fight, both people have to fight the way that they fight. It's a little man fight against a big man fight and when each individual fights their fight, they're probably gonna win."

He added:

"So what I mean is, when it comes to the little guy [he has] quick hands [and] good movement. When it comes to the big guy, strong and big punches. So it's whoever fights their fight [will win]. If you don't land big shots, then the little guy is gonna out-point you and plus, he's got power so at some time, one of them shots is gonna hurt you."

Watch Holyfield's full interview here:

Evander Holyfield vs. Oleksandr Usyk - Two cruiserweight greats

It's always impossible to predict the outcome of a fantasy fight between two fighters from different eras. Both Oleksandr Usyk and Evander Holyfield are cruiserweight legends.

Despite the Ukrainian still being an active fighter, he has already won legendary achievements in the cruiserweight division. He is also pushing forward as a heavyweight.

This is very similar to Holyfield, who also went on to compete as a heavyweight after achieving success in cruiserweight.

Both fighters have achieved undisputed cruiserweight achievements, but Holyfield has also become the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division. However, the American faced defeat 10 times as a professional, which all came as a heavyweight.

Overall, Usyk still has more years left in his career and has still only had three fights as a heavyweight.

Watch a historic video on Evander Holyfield's career here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh