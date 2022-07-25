Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield's net worths in 2022 - Who is richer?

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield were two of the best to ever step into the ring.

The pair both had multiple reigns as world heavyweight champion and both appeared in some of the biggest money-making fights in history during the heydays of their respective boxing careers.

In their primes, Tyson and Holyfield were two of the most exciting boxers to watch on TV. They drew huge ratings for pay-per-view providers, and networks paid them ridiculous sums of money for the rights to air their matches.

Another glaring similarity between the two former champions is their lavish lifestyles, reckless spending and poor financial management that caused them to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

They both ended up filing for bankruptcy to get their finances back under control, but who has the higher net worth today?

According to WealthyGorilla, ‘Iron Mike’ has a net worth of an estimated $10 million as of July 2022. This is way lower than his reported total earnings of $300 million.

Meanwhile, ‘The Real Deal’ reportedly has roughly $1 million as of July 2022.

The highs and lows of the two decorated heavyweights are cautionary stories about the consequences of financial recklessness.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield's rivalry

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield had the infamous ear-biting incident during their 1997 rematch. In the said fight, Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear. Tyson was disqualified from the bout and lost his boxing license. He was later reinstated.

Prior to the bizarre fight, the pair first met in November 1996 in a fight billed as 'Finally' after both parties reached an agreement following multiple contractual disputes. The bout was Tyson's first defense of the WBA Title that he had won from Bruce Seldon on September 7 of that year.

Their first meeting was stopped in the 11th round following a barrage of unanswered combinations by Holyfield. The win allowed him to become the first fighter since the great Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title three times.

Last year, Tyson and Holyfield both claimed that a third match between them would happen. However, the trilogy fight is yet to materialize.

Watch the full fight highlights of Mike Tyson vs Holyfield II:

