Watch: Get hyped with Stamp Fairtex’s best highlights in ONE Championship

Stamp Fairtex is one of the most entertaining MMA fighters today. After winning both ONE's Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in her first year in the promotion, the former ONE world title contender and ONE atomweight world Grand Prix champion went on a successful run in their MMA ranks.

Watching her fight ground specialists and MMA veterans, however, you'd think the Muay Thai specialist has been doing MMA for decades. Stamp compiled an impressive 8-1 record in ONE Championship before headlining the biggest martial arts event in history, ONE X, by challenging Angela Lee for the atomweight belt.

Despite losing to Lee via submission, Stamp took the champion to the brink, almost knocking her out with a hellacious body shot. Now that her loss is behind her, Stamp looks to get back on the winning column by facing rising star Jihin Radzuan on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 2.

Ahead of her battle on September 30, ONE Championship posted a video of Stamp Fairtex's MMA highlights inside the Circle. From her surprise submission win over Ritu Phogat to her toe-to-toe battle with Bi Nguyen, feast your eyes upon the greatness of Stamp Fairtex in mixed martial arts competition.

Watch the highlight video here:

Stamp Fairtex faces Jihin Radzuan on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 2

On September 30, ONE Championship returns to US prime time with ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III. Aside from the three world title bouts headlining the event, the main card will feature the return of Stamp Fairtex as she faces divisional rising star Jihin Radzuan.

Both Stamp and Radzuan were last seen at ONE X last March. Stamp lost her world title bid to Angela Lee while Radzuan pulled off an upset by beating the highly-touted prospect Itsuki 'Adroid 18' Hirata. Aside from world champion Angela Lee, the two are the best in the division right and it's fitting that they lock horns in a possible title-eliminator.

Stamp, considering how she pushed Lee to the brink in their fight, could very well be one dominant win away from running it back with her. As for Radzuan, her win over Hirata propelled her into the title picture. With a decisive win over a former title contender, it could mean a guaranteed world title shot for the Indonesian MMA stalwart.

Be sure to tune in on September 30 to witness the action and drama unfold.

