Watch: ONE Championship kickboxing bout between Marat Grigorian and Andy Souwer

Watching ONE Championship kickboxing star Marat Grigorian go against Dutch legend Andy Souwer was a treat for anyone who loves technical striking. The Armenian-born Grigorian had an aggressive yet highly technical style of striking. Additionally, he managed to add power to this already awesome skillset.

Souwer, on the other hand, was quite different. The Dutchman was less technical as he banked more on power with every strike he threw. What he lacked in technique, however, he made up for in aggression and toughness.

Part of ONE Championship's featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix tournament, the fight between the pair was a clash of kickboxing styles. Grigorian employed his usual tight guard and crisp combinations both outside and inside the pocket. No extra movement or winding up whatsoever.

Souwer answered Grigorian's attacks with wild looping punches and hard roundhouse kicks to the head and legs. The always-game Dutchman was not going to back down despite being overwhelmed by the aggression and precision of the Armenian.

Grigorian, thanks to his technical acumen, beat Souwer to the punch almost every time they exchanged. The technical aggression paid off as Grigorian caught Souwer with a nifty left hand that dropped him for the count.

Watch the full fight here:

Marat Grigorian returns to headline ONE Championship: Only The Brave

On January 28, at ONE: Only The Brave, Marat Grigorian returns to fight in the semi-finals of ONE's featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix tournament. His fight, which is the main event, will be against Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov, the Georgian-born Belarusian fighter, blitzed Frenchman Samy Sana inside two minutes in his last outing. His free-flowing and powerful combinations were too much for the Frenchman as he folded him with a left hook to the body.

Allazov is not as technical and precise as Grigorian, but he certainly has the aggression and power to match. This fight will surely keep us at the edge of our seats. Tune in on January 28 to watch the drama and action unfold.

