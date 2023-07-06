ONE Championship shared a video of 47-year-old ‘Sexyama’ Yoshihiro Akiyama looking shredded while working out.

Akiyama could retire tomorrow and he would be remembered as a legend. Luckily, the former K-1 Hero’s Grand Prix world champion wants to fight until he’s at least 50 years old. Fighting until that age is unheard of, but a recent training video showed why ‘Sexyama’ doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

ONE posted footage on Instagram of the 47-year-old lifting weights and sporting an impressive physique for any age. The social media post was captioned:

“"Sexyama" stays on the grind 😤 Who should the MMA legend face NEXT? 🤔 @akiyamachoo”

‘Sexyama’ made his ONE Championship debut in June 2019 with 14 wins in his professional MMA career. The Japanese superstar’s promotional tenure didn’t start as planned, leading to a unanimous decision loss against Agilan Thani.

On February 28, 2020, the ‘Physical 100’ contestant made a statement by securing a first-round knockout against Sherif Mohamed. Two years later, he returned and finished Shinya Aoki in the second round to continue building momentum.

In March of this year, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated he was working with Akiyama to determine his next opponent. Unfortunately, there haven’t been any significant updates since then, leaving fans wondering when he will return.

It’ll be intriguing to see who Akiyama is matched up against next. The 47-year-old’s first two fights in ONE were at welterweight, but his last win against Aoki was at lightweight. Only time will tell if he can defy all odds and go on a world title run before retiring.

