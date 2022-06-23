Watch: ONE Championship's Danielle Kelly showcases her takedown and back-take drills

Mastering the art of jiu-jitsu largely involves repetition. ONE Championship's grappling phenom Danielle Kelly understands this concept more than most. If you train in jiu-jitsu as seriously as Kelly does, you know that the masters always say that "drillers make killers."

This is why we frequently see the American grappling star post a lot of her grappling drills on Instagram. In a recent video Kelly uploaded to the platform, we saw Kelly drill a double-leg takedown, leading to a pass to side control, and then to a slick back-take.

Watch the drill here:

"I would like a side of takedowns with back takes please🙋🏻‍♀️🤼‍♀️ who agrees?"

You can count at least four to five steps to get to the rear-naked choke finish on this one. That said, one cannot master this entire sequence in one training session. You have to drill this at least a hundred times or more for it to become muscle memory.

So, go to your local jiu-jitsu gym and start drilling this sequence to perfection. You can thank Danielle Kelly later.

Danielle Kelly recounts tumultuous journey towards her ONE Championship debut

It's not just jiu-jitsu drills that Kelly posts on her Instagram. The talented grappler also shares her jiu-jitsu journey with her fans. This is why she resonates with a lot of people outside the sport. The dashing and dangerous grappler is very transparent with her ups and downs, and her fans largely connect with her this way.

On the heels of her performance-bonus winning ONE debut at ONE X, Kelly took to Instagram to show a bit of her emotional side. The New Jersey native recounted almost quitting jiu-jitsu at one point and then finding the motivation to get back.

Danielle Kelly wrote:

"my face explains how I was feeling walking into the @onechampionship stage. at a point in my life I had nothing when I lost my mom 5 years ago, and I thought I was quitting jiu jitsu all together. I can’t imagine where I would have been if I made that decision. I worked endlessly everyday, the cries, losses were all worth it when this walk was made. Many more to come, and now they’re streaming on @primevideo for US. It feels cool being on the screen in Times Square 😉🤗💪🏼"

Indeed, her face said it all. One can only imagine the inner joy and overflowing zest Kelly was feeling after her tumultuous journey to ONE Championship. It's truly inspiring.

Now that she's in one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world, look to see Kelly shine even brighter in front of a global audience.

