Watch: ONE X bonus winners react to receiving $50,000

ONE X was a night filled with insane action and in-ring drama that was hard to match. So much so that ONE gave away their $50,000 performance bonus an unprecedented seven times that night. This fact alone is a testament to how the historical event made such an impression not just on ONE Championship but the fans as well.

On March 26, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded $50,000 checks to ONE X fighters 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee, Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama, Sinsamut Klinmee, Tang Kai, Hiroki Akimoto, 'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won, and Danielle Kelly.

Typically, performance bonuses are handed out to fighters who finish their opponents in spectacular fashion. ONE, however, awards the bonus for performance and gameness, having the killer instinct to always hunt for the finish. Because of this, fighters like the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Hiroki Akimoto and jiujitsu star Danielle Kelly won the bonus for constantly trying to take risks and finish the fight, despite not getting a stoppage.

As for stoppages, though, perhaps the most highlight-reel-worthy moment and the night's biggest upset was Sinsamut Klinmee's knockout of Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky 'The Natural' Holzken. Klinimee was a late replacement for former belt contender Islam Murtazaev but made the most of his underdog status to surprise the heavy favorite Holzken.

Lee and Akiyama's comeback knockouts, along with Tang and Kang's absolute starching of their opponents, were more than worthy of $50,000 bonuses as well.

Watch the fighters' reactions in the video below:

Fans vote for John Wayne Parr to win $50,000 bonus after courageous performance at ONE X

After the historic event, an additional bonus was given out to one of the night's fighters. ONE asked its fans to vote on who will get an additional $50K bonus, and without a doubt, it went to Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr for his gutsy farewell performance at ONE X.

As far as gameness was concerned, Parr became the epitome of the word that night. Fighting his final Muay Thai fight and gunning for his 100th win, the 46-year-old Parr ate everything his opponent, Eduard Folayang, threw at him and kept pushing forward.

Despite being a few steps slower than his prime self, 'The Gunslinger' never backpedaled and kept sprinting towards Folayang as if asking for more punishment. However, near the end of the final round, the Aussie legend turned back the clock and landed a flying knee that almost ended Folayang's night. It was one of the most exciting and heart-warming moments in martial arts history. Parr was never going to take no for an answer, and his persistence allowed him to put on a last hurrah before hanging up the gloves.

As the saying goes: "the river doesn't cut through a rock because of its power, but its persistence." That night, at ONE X, John Wayne Parr gave us the true meaning of that line.

