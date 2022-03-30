“This feels better than a world title” – John Wayne Parr responds to $50,000 bonus after courageous final performance at ONE X 

John Wayne Parr did what most athletes his age wouldn’t have done at ONE X on Saturday, March 26 – put on a show while hunting for a 100th career victory.

His rival, Wushu specialist Eduard Folayang, dominated the opening two rounds of their bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. However, time seemed to stand still in the final three minutes, allowing the Australian veteran to dig deep and end his combat sports journey with another high-octane showing. He did so with a typical John Wayne Parr moment that will live long in the hearts of martial arts fans everywhere.

The legend didn't get to enter triple digits in his career's winning bracket. Nonetheless, his valiant and courageous performance was enough to convince those watching that he deserved a US$50,000 performance bonus, as revealed by ONE Championship on Tuesday, March 29.

After the public vote was announced, John Wayne Parr took to Instagram to express his feelings and thank those who chose him above the other competitors on the card.

“Words [cannot] describe my happiness right now. After 35 years of fighting and 149 fights. My last fight is now my new favorite out of all of them. Thank you to everyone that voted,” the 45-year-old veteran wrote.

In the comment section, he added:

“This feels better than a world title. Very happy.”

Despite being tagged from various angles against the Team Lakay exponent, ‘The Gunslinger’ utilized his varied arsenal and went all out in the third frame. He uncorked a Superman punch, a flying knee and even an acrobatic kick just before the final bell.

Unfortunately, none of it was significant enough to earn him victory number 100, but not many men his age could have pulled off what the Australian icon did at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showpiece.

“You are a legend forever, my brother” - Chatri Sityodtong expresses gratitude to John Wayne Parr

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong dropped a short and meaningful message to the retired star in reply to his latest Instagram post.

Sityodtong wrote:

“A fight is a moment in time. A legend is forever. You are a LEGEND forever, my brother! The last round of your career is how we will remember you – you lit up the stadium and ignited the world with your lion warrior heart!!!”

The lifelong martial artist can relate to John Wayne Parr as he has practiced Muay Thai for 35 years and is one of the most prominent figures in the world of combat sports.

John Wayne Parr uploaded a screenshot of Sityodtong’s message and responded with nothing but kindness in an incredible gesture from one martial arts legend to another legend.

“Thank you mr @yodchatri for allowing me one more opportunity to say goodbye,” the Australian wrote.

