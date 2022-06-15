Watch: One of Mikey Musumeci's favorite ways to pass the knee shield

ONE Championship grappling sensation and multi-time jiu-jitsu world champion Mikey Musumeci is a marvel to watch on the mats. Having received tutelage from Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns and Jonatas 'Tagarela' Gurgel, Musumeci made a name for himself in the lower weight divisions of the sport.

Despite his skinny and unassuming frame, Musumeci seems to employ unbelievable top pressure, with his opponents having a hard time stopping his passing game. The 25-year old grappling savant can slice through anyone's guard with his deceptively slick and utterly crushing passes.

In a recent Instagram post, Musumeci shared one of his favorite ways to pass the dreaded knee shield defense from half-guard:

When someone employs a sturdy knee shield, it's quite hard to just power through and pass it. What Musumeci seems to be doing is finding ways to control the hip and head of his opponents so he can nullify the effectivity of the legs. That way, slicing through the shield becomes be easier.

That's the best way we can describe the pass from where we can see it. Hopefully, Musumeci releases an instructional version of it.

Mikey Musumeci makes a successful ONE debut against the legendary Masakazu Imanari

Mikey Musumeci made a marvelous promotional debut in ONE 156 against grappling legend Masakazu 'Ashikan Judan' Imanari.

Imanari, famous for revitalizing leglock submissions and inventing the the famous 'Imanari Roll', was an impossibly difficult challenge for anybody. Still, Musumeci passed the test with flying colors.

The bout was set to be a 12-minute grappling match with no points system. The only ways to win were via submission or whoever had more submission attempts by the end of the bout.

The bout started with Imanari going for his trademark straight footlock right away. Musumeci countered effectively and was able to scramble to top position.

From there, Mikey Musumeci ingeniously transitioned from a knee slice pass to a back take in one swift move. It was quite majestic to see. Imanari tried his best to wiggle out of the position but Musumeci was able to trap one of his arms, securing him further.

The rear-naked choke was automatic from there and the Japanese legend had no choice but to tap out or pass out.

Watch the full match here:

