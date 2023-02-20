WATCH: OnlyFans star and BKFC fighter tries to put fractured leg back in place, doctor explains inefficacy

OnlyFans model and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) fighter Charisa Sigala, in true warrior fashion, tried to fix her broken angle and soldier on in her fight against Jayme Hinshaw.

Last weekend at the promotion's Knuckle Mani 3 event, things quickly turned sour for Sigala as she went crashing to the canvas early in the first round after eating some powerful shots.

As she tried to get back up, it became evident that she had injured her ankle. However, the fighter quickly popped her foot back into place and tried to get back on her feet. The excruciating pain from the injury, however, rendered the fighter unable to continue, forcing the referee to put a stop to the contest.

Reacting to a video of the fighter trying to fix the injury on her own, Orthopedic Sports Surgeon David Abbasi explained the severity of the 38-year-old's injury in a Twitter post:

"You are not supposed to be able to just move your ankle like this. This is likely due to a distal tibia fracture. The skeleton here is compromised and this is likely [a] fracture."

With her loss to Jayme Hinshaw, the American is currently on a two-fight skid in BKFC.

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez accuses Austin Trout of cheating during BKFC bout

Former UFC star Diego Sanchez lost his Bare Knuckle boxing debut to former WBA super welterweight champion Austin Trout via doctor's stoppage in the fourth round at BKFC: Knuckle Mania 3.

Watch Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout below:

However, 'Nightmare' believes that his loss to Trout is illegitimate and is hoping to overturn it. According to the former UFC star, Austin Trout was cheating during the event.

In an Instagram reel, Sanchez accused the former world champion boxer of being overly greased during the BKFC fight:

“First of all I didn’t get any Vaseline put on me! Secondly I did feel that Vaseline all on his shoulder and his neck during the fight it was put on so heavy I could not utilize the clinch, this is cheating everybody... Hopefully we can get the decision overturned. I will be talking with my lawyer soon. [Transcripts via MMA news]"

In a subsequent post, he shared a video of the boxer getting vaseline rubbed on him by his cornermen and called for a rematch with Trout under MMA rules:

"I have spoke[n] I hope the truth comes out because that was not FairPlay!...I hope my fans support me in getting justice. How about we do a rematch in MMA so I can get my justice."

