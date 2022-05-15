Watch: Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Liam Harrison, an insane Muay Thai bout ahead of ONE 157

Petchmorakot Petchyindee will be defending his Muay Thai featherweight title at ONE 157 on May 20. Ahead of his main event title clash, catch up on an earlier bout between him and British fighter Liam Harrison.

This was an insane and exciting contest that ONE Championship has chosen to share with its fans.

Watch the fight below:

In this particular bout, Harrison started by taking the center of the cage and pushed the 28-year-old back. However, the Thai fighter landed some hard kicks to counter his opponent's approach. The Englishman himself impressively countered one of these kicks with a sweep. The two skilled Muay Thai fighters exchanged powerful kicks which caused the audience to roar with excitement.

In the second round, Harrison dodged a headkick and returned with his own leg attack. 'Hitman' was also having success landing head strikes to his opponent. However, the Thai champion figured out his opponent's timing and range. He threw headkicks and punches, before an elbow dropped Harrison face-first into the canvas. The Englishman managed to get back to his feet but the referee waved the fight off.

After this match, Harrison would take one more loss before going on a five-fight win streak. His most recent success was an exciting first-round stoppage of Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Liam Harrison was awarded a title shot due to this victory against bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

Meanwhile, Petchmorakot will be defending his ONE Muay Thai featherweight title at ONE 157 against France's Jimmy Vienot.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee on ONE 157

The Thai champion is a Muay Thai veteran with over 160 career victories and multiple stadium titles. Heading into his title defense, Petchmorakot does not sound too worried about his opponent.

The man he faces on Friday, Jimmy Vienot, also boasts some impressive titles, including Lumpinee Stadium and World Boxing Council Muaythai. Now, Vienot is coming for the prestigious ONE Championship belt.

Petchmorakot spoke with Sportskeeda MMA to discuss his upcoming match and opponent:

“I don’t think I need to worry too much on anything about him because all of my opponents have a similar size - from his height, to body size, and even style - [whether] they are Thai or foreign Muay Thai athletes. So I think there’s nothing to worry about, I just do my best.”

The pair will meet at ONE 157 on May 20 with the ONE featherweight championship on the line.

Edited by Aziel Karthak