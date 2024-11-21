WATCH: Petchtanong decides to go full butcher mode in brutal showing against Hiroki Akimoto in Singapore

Petchtanong Petchfergus reached the pinnacle of his career when he captured the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in November 2022 at ONE 163. He eked out a split decision victory against Hiroki Akimoto in the headliner of the card inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship recently posted Petchtanong's best moments from that fight and the result of his brutal attack on the Japanese star's body:

"That damage 😱 What's your prediction for the clash between Petchtanong and Nabil Anane at ONE Fight Night 26 on @primevideo? @petchtanong"

The clip highlighted the vicious strikes that the Thai superstar landed on the former divisional king's body, resulting in massive damage and visible redness.

This helped the Superbon Training Camp representative sway the judges in giving him the close decision victory.

Following that win over the Evolve MMA representative, Petchtanong went on a two-year hiatus from action but successfully returned on June 28 with a victory against Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 68 via second-round TKO finish.

That win over Ramazanov has maintained his place in the upper echelon of contenders in the weight class, where he placed third in the top five rankings.

Petchtanong to welcome Nabil Anane to kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6

Six months after his successful return, Petchtanong is now set to welcome 20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane to kickboxing. They will square off in a bantamweight kickboxing match on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 39-year-old battle-tested contender looks to inch closer toward another crack at the 26-pound golden belt with a win over Anane. Furthermore, he wants to snap the five-fight winning streak of the Algerian-Thai rising star.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 6, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

