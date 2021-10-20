Watch: Petr Yan play-wrestles with a child; gets submitted via armbar

Petr Yan recently play-wrestled with a Russian child and sportingly lost via submission.

In a video shared on YouTube, the kid was seen going for Petr Yan's legs early on. He then playfully managed to turn 'No Mercy' over, got on top of him and attempted some submission moves. Yan reversed it but eventually ended up getting locked in an armbar and submitting.

Watch Petr Yan wrestling with a kid in Russia below:

Yan is currently ranked No.1 in the UFC bantamweight division. He won the 135-pound belt at UFC 251 last July after defeating Jose Aldo via TKO in the fifth round.

However, he dropped the gold to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March this year. He was disqualified for delivering an illegal knee to the challenger's head while he was downed.

Petr Yan will fight Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight championship at UFC 267

Petr Yan was originally scheduled to challenge Aljamain Sterling in a rematch for the bantamweight title at UFC 267 on October 30. However, the champion pulled out of the bout due to neck issues.

A few days later, a new interim bantamweight championship fight was created. It was announced that Yan will fight No.3-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi.

'No Mercy' believes Sterling is afraid to face him and several MMA fans have called for 'Funk Master' to be stripped of the belt. However, Sandhagen came to the support of his fellow countryman. He told journalist Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that it would be unfair to vacate the champ's title.

"The guy had actual neck surgery. I don't think you should strip someone for getting flagrantly fouled or for having a legit injury."

Sandhagen last fought former two-time bantamweight champ and current No.2 contender T.J. Dillashaw in July. He lost the bout via split decision.

Dillashaw was unable to challenge Yan for the interim title this month having undergone knee surgery following his victory over 'The Sandman'.

