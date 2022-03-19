Watch: Petr Yan shows off sharp shadowboxing in heavy rain ahead of Aljamain Sterling fight

Petr Yan looks to be in great shape ahead of his upcoming title unification bout against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 in April. Yan and Sterling previously fought each other at UFC 259 where 'No Mercy' lost the title to 'Funkmaster' via DQ following an illegal knee strike.

Ahead of the rematch, Yan seems completely focused and determined to become the undisputed bantamweight champion again. The Russian recently shared a post on Instagram showing off his ripped physique and incredible shadow fighting skills amid heavy downpours.

Check out the video below:

Despite losing the title in surprising fashion at UFC 259 in a fight he was arguably winning, Yan earned himself a rematch against Sterling by beating Cory Sandhagen for the interim title.

Petr Yan is looking forward to making Aljamain Sterling "cry again" in upcoming rematch

Yan and Sterling have had heated exchanges on social media on several occasions following their first fight. The Russian believes that Sterling acted his way into winning the title by claiming that the illegal knee strike rendered him unable to compete.

Sterling recently jibed at Yan on Twitter, asking 'No Mercy' to accept the fact that he lost to him:

"In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings. In other words, bro, you lost!"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

In other words, bro, you lost! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings.In other words, bro, you lost! 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/petryanufc/sta… In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings. In other words, bro, you lost! 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/petryanufc/sta… https://t.co/8pY0YJ3YAZ

Sterling's jibe drew a scathing response from a clearly irate Yan, who said he'll "beat the living sh*t" out of Sterling in their rematch:

"At least I didn’t lose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living s**t out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process"

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

In other words, bro, you lost! 🤦🏾‍♂️ In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings.In other words, bro, you lost! 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/petryanufc/sta… In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings. In other words, bro, you lost! 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/petryanufc/sta… https://t.co/8pY0YJ3YAZ At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living shit out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/… At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living shit out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/… https://t.co/RUj5K8sX4e

The rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will take place in the co-main event of UFC 273 on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Edited by John Cunningham