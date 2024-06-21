WATCH: Physical 100 star Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama continues to defy Father Time in impressive feat of strength

ONE Championship star and combat sports icon Yoshihiro Akiyama is already 48 years old. While the call of 'Father Time' continues to beckon to him, he just is not ready yet to answer.

The world's largest martial arts promotion recently posted an Instagram video of Akiyama putting time in the gym. Based on how he easily cleared a significant amount of weight on a deadlift, the Japanese-South Korean star is undoubtedly in peak physical condition.

While Akiyama is quite popular for his exploits inside the circle and in combat sports in general, some fans might not know that he was a contestant in the first season of South Korean reality competition series Physical 100, which aired last year.

Also known as Choo Sung-hoon in South Korea, 'Sexyama' almost made it to the final quest but was eliminated in Game 5: Punishment of Sisyphus after an impressive run in the competition.

Yoshihiro Akiyama, longtime rival buried the hatchet earlier this year

The Team Cloud product was involved in a longtime feud with two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki. After Akiyama defeated 'Tobikan Judan' at ONE X in March 2022, they left their bad blood then and there.

ONE 165 happened inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this past January, where the former lifetime rivals figured in high-profile bouts. Instead of tempers flaring up, they shared mutual respect in the locker room.

It was a heartwarming occasion that had fans drawing parallels to video game icons Ryu and Ken from the long-running Street Fighter franchise, which proves their ability to leave the past in the past.

Yoshihiro Akiyama's career record currently stands at 16 wins, two no contests, and he has 14 finishes to his name.