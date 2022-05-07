Watch: Rare video footage surfaces of the lead-up to Conor McGregor's UFC debut

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most recognizable MMA fighter in the history of the sport. From his humble beginnings at the Crumlin Boxing Club to the top of the UFC, McGregor's journey as a fighter has been an exihilariting experience to witness. Therefore, it’s worth taking a look back at the lead-up to his UFC debut.

Recently, an Instagram user with the username ‘standemup’ posted rare video footage documenting various moments in the lead-up to the Irishman’s debut in the UFC. It was originally posted on TikTok by the user ‘mcgregor.tko’.

The following caption was attached to the video:

"Personally first time I see this clip, thought it was cool to share Who would’ve thought that this guy would come that far. Young Conor dreamt it into reality, Just like he once said he would (via mcgregor.tko/TikTok) If someone has similar clips (for other fighters aswell), please send them in, I love these"

Check out the Instagram post below:

The video begins with the plane landing in Sweden. Then we follow McGregor as he goes through all the procedures that precede every UFC event: trying out fight gear, taking a look inside the octagon before the fight, participating in weigh-ins, and warming up in the locker room. The clip ends with 'The Notorious' winning his debut fight.

Interestingly enough, we can see McGregor wearing regular street clothes instead of expensive suits and other fashionable attire. We also see him posing while sitting on top of the cage in what will become one of his regular celebrations in the future.

Conor McGregor made his UFC debut at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi back in 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden. 'The Notorious’ defeated Marcus Brimage via TKO in the very first round. The bout marked the start of his triumphant march towards winning the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 194, where he defeated Jose Aldo.

Conor McGregor claims to be the "most dangerous vertical puncher" on the planet

Despite not being cleared for MMA sparring, Conor McGregor is preparing to make his return to the octagon. For the last couple of months, his main focus has been boxing, however, it seems like most recently he's added some ground and pound to his training schedule.

In a recent post on Instagram, McGregor uploaded a video of himself working a heavy bag on the floor, imitating a downed opponent.

The following caption was attached to the clip, with the Irishman declaring himself the most dangerous "vertical puncher" on the planet:

"Me Tarzan, You Jane! I am the greatest and most dangerous vertical puncher on this planet. You fight me you are fighting for your life. Simple as that! Your way of living going forward, at best. Everyone in the game knows it. I.Do.Real.Damage. Is mise Gorrilla ☘️🦍 "

Check out the Instagram post below:

McGregor previously said that he is targeting a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman upon his imminent return.

Edited by David Andrew