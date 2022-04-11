Watch: Revisiting Anissa Meksen's debut in the circle ahead of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Anissa Meksen earned quite an impressive victory in her ONE Championship debut. The Algerian-French fighter entered ONE Championship with a decorated past, having held multiple titles across a variety of sports, including boxing, savate, Muay Thai and Kickboxing.

Her most recent fight saw her collect a knockout victory. She now has a fight against Marie Ruumet set for April 22. Meksen will be looking to add a 102nd victory to her record at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Meksen packed up her titles from GLORY Kickboxing, WBC, Venum, WFC, Enfusion, WAKO and ISKA. Having achieved those feats, she then flew off to fight in ONE Championship. She made her debut in 2021 facing Spain's Cristina Morales.

She impressively won the fight via KO using a powerful left hook, firmly establishing her presence on the ONE stage.

See Anissa Meksen's full debut below:

French-born Anissa Meksen, wearing black with gold trim, had an impressive first round, controlling the contest with outside leg kicks and a strong jab. She ensured in every exchange that she landed last.

In the second frame, she clearly had her opponent's timing and range down as she landed more accurate strikes. In exchanges, she was evading shots and landing more of her own. The head punches were clearly wearing on Morales.

Meksen then landed a solid left hook that dropped the Spaniard. No second 10-count was required. After the fight, Anissa Meksen took to Instagram to say the ring is her home:

"My playground, the place where I feel the best. Emotion and determination were there for my return after a year and a half of waiting"

Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet set for ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Since her last victory, and given her decorated past, Meksen has consistently asked for a title shot against reigning and defending champion Janet Todd. Todd has not fought since April 2021. Despite the callouts, the champ has not been active on social media either. Her most recent post was from last May.

On Instagram, Anissa Meksen aired her frustration at the situation, writing:

"18 months I try to get an opportunity for a title shot … after my victory in September I was thinking that will happen very soon but I’m still waiting for it! Yesterday I was very surprise to see a message of Mr [Chatri Sityodtong] saying that he can’t force [Janet Todd] to fight?... It’s time to stop to run away and put your title in game ! If you scared to face me, you can retire."

Anissa Meksen will remain busy while waiting for a title shot by facing rising kickboxer 'Snow Leopard' Marie Ruumet, of Estonia.

Ruumet defeated Ayaka Miyauchi in a ONE Championship Muay Thai bout in 2020. Discussing her upcoming opponent in an interview with ONE, Ruumet said:

“She has excellent footwork. She’s swift and likes to move in and out. She throws good combinations, has the best hands, and powerful punches. Yes, she likes to chop the legs... Let’s make it fun. Let’s both have fun. Let’s do our best, and let the better fighter come out as the winner.”

On April 22, Meksen will meet Ruumet in kickboxing. Both are seeking to secure a shot at ONE gold later this year.

